A woman claimed she escaped from kidnappers. Gainesville Police say she made it all up

Gainesville police have charged a woman for allegedly making false kidnapping claims.

On May 18, Gainesville police said Anja Nicole Koseki, 35, reportedly made false accusations, claiming that she had thwarted kidnappers while at the Downtown Square.

An investigation by police, using digital evidence and security cameras, showed investigators that Koseki’s information was allegedly false and “brought forth false public fear and panic” to the Gainesville community.

Police said they used the digital evidence and security footage to “track nearly every move of Koseki,” showing her claims were reportedly untrue.

Additionally, “many people went to social media to share the false narrative” by Koseki, “creating more false public fear.”

As a result, Koseki was charged with two felonies, making false statements and causing false public alarm, as well as making a false report of a crime.

The arrest comes a month after another woman was arrested after investigators say she claimed she was kidnapped in Hall County. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says they found her riding with a neighbor to get food.

