Woman claimed to be a University of Kentucky employee to get a loan. She wasn’t.

A woman has admitted using fake employment documents from the University of Kentucky to get a home mortgage she later failed to pay.

Brandy Caudill, also known as Brandy L. Caudill and Brandy Caudill Ruckel, pleaded guilty in federal court in Lexington on Monday to a charge of bank fraud.

Caudill obtained a $215,340 mortgage in September 2019 from Wells Fargo Bank N.A. for a house on Adwalton Road in Lexington, according to the court record.

After she defaulted on the payments, the bank did a review and discovered fraud, according to Caudill’s plea agreement.

Caudill submitted fraudulent Chime Bank statements to make it appear she had a larger balance than she did, and submitted a fake tax withholding statement indicating she worked at the UK Chandler Hospital, even though she didn’t.

She also submitted a falsified letter verifying her employment with UK and a fabricated pay stub, according to the plea agreement.

The bank fraud charge has a top sentence of 30 years in prison, but Caudill’s sentence will likely be considerably less under federal guidelines.

U.S. District Judge Joseph M. Hood scheduled Caudill to be sentenced in February.