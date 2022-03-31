Woman claiming to be related to boy who fell from ride has no ties to family, investigation shows

Channel 9 has uncovered that a woman who has claimed to be a family member of the 14-year-old who fell from a ride at ICON Park has no ties to the family.

A woman who says her name is Shay Johnson has been claiming she is the cousin of Tyre Sampson.

She has been seen holding news conferences, collecting petition signatures and leading a vigil outside the FreeFall ride.

People including family gathered at a vigil outside Orlando FreeFall Monday to honor 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who fell from the ride and died last week.

Now, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office says Sampson’s mother told detectives she doesn’t know who Shay Johnson is.

Attorneys representing the family told Channel 9 none of the family members know Johnson.

The sheriff’s office said they are not aware of any crimes being committed at this point.

Late Thursday, the woman’s employer, Flash Dancer’s Bar in Orlando, said in a statement they have terminated her employment.

