Woman claims Benbrook officer who fired his weapon at dog could’ve killed her daughter

A Benbrook woman claims a police officer, who was conducting a check on a man’s home and fired his gun in defense, could have killed her daughter.

The Benbrook Police Department received a call at around 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday morning from a man who was out of town. The man told police that his security system had recorded someone “snooping” around his home at around 2:00 a.m.

The man also said he saw someone in his driveway, and his motion detector set off his security light, according to police.

According to what the homeowner told police on the call, when the security light came on, the man who was seen in his driveway ran away.

An officer was sent to the home and ran a check on the license plate of the car in the driveway. The license plate did not match the homeowner’s information or address, according to police. Police found that the license of the car was connected to a residence in Haltom City.

The officer went to the backyard of the man’s house, which is routine for police when searching the perimeter of a home to make sure it was not broken into, police told the Star-Telegram.

The back door was open by about a foot, the officer found. The officer called for backup and was waiting with a gun drawn, “thinking that someone may have broken into the house,” police said.

A woman — who police later discovered was the girlfriend of the homeowner — came to the door. The girlfriend’s dog, a German shepherd, also came out, according to police

The officer was yelling at the dog, according to police.. The officer fired his gun as the dog came “hard and fast” toward him, according to police.

The mother of the girlfriend, Cristy Moya, claims her daughter — identified as Andrea Escobar in a Facebook post — was in “her own home” and that she didn’t see anyone so she went out the back door and “the cop started shooting at them.”

“The officer was simply trying to protect himself from the dog,” Benbrook Chief of Police David Babcock told the Star-Telegram.

Police could not confirm if Escobar lived in the man’s home, but she was there with the homeowner’s permission.

“Shot Max the German Shepard 5 TIMES!!!,” Moya said in the post. “Andrea didn’t get shot but was thrown on the ground and handcuffed.”

Police told the Star-Telegram that Escobar was handcuffed so police could conduct a check on the house and make sure she had not broken in, but was not thrown on the ground, as Moya claimed.

Moya also said in the post: “This officer has to be charged with attempted murder. Andrea could have been killed today.”

“We told the family today that we are handling the vet bills. We’re trying to do everything we can to make this right,” said Babcock.

The dog did not succumb to the gunshots and was treated for his injuries.

Officers were not aware that Escobar was inside the home at the time, according to police. Her presence was not mentioned by the homeowner when he called police about someone “snooping” in his driveway, police said.

The Benbrook Police Department is conducting an Internal Affairs Investigation. The officer who responded to the home is not on administrative leave.