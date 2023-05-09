Woman claims boyfriend choked, beat her

May 8—An Odessa man was arrested Saturday afternoon after his girlfriend told police he threw a shot glass at her, beat her and choked her almost to the point of unconsciousness.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers were summoned to Medical Center Hospital around 2 p.m. Saturday about an assault.

When officers arrived, a 28-year-old woman told them she and Jamar Osha Jackson, 28, were in the middle of arguing about their other "intimate relationships" when she was struck in the forehead by a shot glass Jackson had thrown at her, according to the report.

She also told them Jackson had choked her and repeatedly hit her, the report stated.

Officers observed a one-inch laceration on the woman's forehead and other injuries, the report stated.

Jackson was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a weapon/family violence, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison.

He was released from the Ector County jail Monday after posting a $50,000 surety bond.