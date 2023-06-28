Woman claims ‘Godly man’ gave her ‘sugar’. Ga. deputies said it was something more deadly.

Three people are now behind bars after a woman told deputies she was given sugar by a “Godly man”.

According to Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, it was a little after 5 p.m. Saturday when deputies noticed passengers in a tan 2001 Chevrolet S1 with Florida tags weren’t wearing seatbelts.

As deputies conducted the traffic stop on Highway 29 near Weldon Street, they told the passengers why they were pulled over.

Coweta officials said the driver, Derrick Rosenburry, and passengers Donna Nguyen and Jennifer Snider, told deputies they had taken off their seatbelts while being stopped.

All three got out of the car and allowed deputies to search the vehicle, while Snider reportedly grabbed a tan purse she claimed was hers and held on to it.

As deputies searched the car, they found a small baggy with a green leafy substance with a glass smoking pipe with burnt green and brown residue. The report states that Rosenburry spontaneously blurted that the baggy contained marijuana and that it was his, along with the pipe.

As deputies continued to search the suspects, authorities said they found multiple knives.

Coweta officials said as deputies search the purse Snider was holding, she seem to look nervous and began shaking uncontrollably, while also looking frantic and avoiding eye contact.

When deputies asked her if she was OK, Snider said “I`m just very nervous.”

Deputies found a Ziploc-style bag containing 21 grams of a white powdery crystalized testing positive for methamphetamine inside of the tan purse.

Inside the tan purse was also a red and white cylindrical tube with a “zip fizz” label containing an unknown white substance, Coweta authorities said.

Inside the glovebox deputies reportedly found a red straw with a white powdery residue inside and another red straw with a white powdery residue inside of a black purse found behind the driver seat. A spoon was found with an unknown white substance in the center console along with two opened 12-ounce alcoholic drinks on the floorboard behind the driver seat, officials said.

When all three suspects were asked if they owned any of the items, deputies said they all denied ownership.

While being handcuffed deputies said Snider spontaneously uttered that the substance in her purse was “sugar” given to her by a “Godly man”.

The trio was arrested and taken to the Coweta County Jail.

Rosenberry was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, an open container in the passenger area, and a seat belt violation.

Nguyen faces charges of possession of methamphetamine with Intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects, and seat belt violation.

Snider was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute possession of drug-related objects.

During a strip search, Coweta deputies said officers found a glass smoking device with white and burnt brown residue on Snider.

She’s now also charged with crossing guard lines with drugs.

