Woman claims police officer ‘drugged and raped her’ while in custody

A woman has claimed she was drugged and raped while in custody and has accused Greater Manchester Police of covering up the alleged attack.

CCTV footage obtained by the alleged victim Zayna Iman, 38, showed her being stripped and left topless face down in a cell for hours.

Sky News alleges there are three hours of footage missing from her 40 hours in custody, which Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has yet to disclose.

GMP has not explained why the footage is missing but says there is currently no evidence to suggest any employees have misconducted themselves or committed a criminal offence.

Ms Iman was initially detained after police broke into her home in the early hours of Feb 5 2021, and arrested her when she knocked the glasses off a female officer’s face.

They were following up a welfare call-out over a woman high on cocaine.

Waived her right to anonymity

Over the next 40 hours or so, Ms Iman – who has waived her right to anonymity – was held in custody at a police station.

Footage taken from inside her cell shows her being forced face down onto a mattress before officers took off her jeans, cut off her knickers and removed her top and bra.

After her release from custody, Ms Iman went straight to hospital.

Her medical report states: “Miss Iman does not have any prior history of mental disorder, she has been admitted with an acute psychotic episode which has resolved without treatment.

“It is highly likely that this is drug-related to ‘the date rape drug’ which led to a sexual assault.”

Ms Iman said she experiences flashbacks about her ordeal and said that was why she first asked for footage of her detention along with custody logs using a subject access request.

She said: “Why would you withhold footage? The very footage that could either prove or disprove my allegations you will not part with.

“Who’s got something to hide? I’m openly saying that at some point during my detention with Greater Manchester Police I was drugged and sexually assaulted, prove me wrong – give me the footage.”

Martin Harding, former chief superintendent of GMP, who has seen the footage available, told the broadcaster he believes Ms Iman was raped.

‘Organisation is covering it up’

He said: “I believe she was raped by an officer and I believe the organisation is covering it up.

“She is left face down, hands behind her back when they suspect she had a drugs overdose, so where is the duty of care? I see no duty of care at all,” he added.

Sky News’ investigation claims to have found three gaps within the provided footage.

This included the time between Ms Iman being arrested and being bundled into a police van at 1.59am before being taken to the police station – a ten-minute drive away – and being carried unconscious to her cell at 3.26am.

Mr Harding claims there was “no justification at all” for the alleged strip search and that there is nothing on the custody record explaining why it was carried out.

The second gap in the footage reportedly comes between 9.49am and 11am the next morning. She is last seen in distress, throwing a cup across the room before appearing more than an hour later “acting strangely”.

The investigation found the third missing section comes around 1pm the next day, where she is naked looking directly at the camera before it cuts out for another hour.

Unnecessary strip searches

Two other women also told Sky that they had complained about unnecessary strip searches at the same police station.

A spokesman for GMP told Sky: “GMP is aware that these three individuals are unhappy with the service they received when they were arrested and detained – their complaints have or are being investigated by the force.

“Though one investigation is ongoing, there is currently no evidence to suggest any GMP employees have misconducted themselves or committed a criminal offence.

“Under the definition within the Police and Criminal Evidence Act, two of these individuals were not strip searched.

“Due to concerns for their welfare, their clothing was removed and replaced with anti-rip garments – this process is subject to different legislation and guidance.”

