Woman claims she accidentally bruised Kentucky child, deputies say after arrest

A Laurel County woman faces criminal abuse and wanton endangerment charges for allegedly injuring a 4-year-old, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were sent to a home on Hardin Road in London Saturday night over a child abuse complaint, according to an arrest citation. Courtney Allen, 24, allowed deputies inside to conduct a welfare check.

Deputies found a little girl with several bruises on her forehead, cheek area, chin and arms, as well as a cut on her cheek, according to the sheriff’s office. The child told deputies Allen caused the injuries.

Allen subsequently told deputies she accidentally struck the child in the face with a belt while punishing her for urinating on the floor, according to court documents. Allen said she had intended to hit the child’s butt with the belt but the child dropped down to the floor. “She had accidentally struck the juvenile in the facial area with the belt” as a result.

But, social services were called to the scene and found more bruises on the child’s chest, legs and kidney areas, the arrest citation said.

The child was in foster care with Allen’s mother, per court documents. Allen had been supervising the child for two weeks while her mother was in the hospital.