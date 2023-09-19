Woman claims she killed her boyfriend when they played a game with guns. Now she’s in jail

A Naples woman shot her boyfriend in the face while playing with guns in South Florida, police say. She’s now locked up a year after his death.

On Friday, Brittany Brothers, 26, was arrested and charged with manslaughter. Police say that in September 2022, Brothers called 911 frantically saying that she had shot her boyfriend and needed help.

When Hollywood police arrived to the apartment, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the face lying on the floor. Brothers, who told 911 she had money and “would do anything for him to be OK,” was also on the floor, holding his head.

The man was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he died days later.

Brothers, in an interview after the shooting, told detectives that her boyfriend would hate her because his face was injured, according to court documents. She said she hoped he would forgive her, also exclaiming “Damn what did I do?” and “This should never have happened.”

She also detailed the accounts of that day, including a game she and her boyfriend played in which they pointed their guns at each other. According to court records, Brothers claimed her boyfriend was holding a gun, pulled the trigger and said: “This b---- almost went off.”

In a phone call in front of detectives, Brothers told her mother she was sorry and that she knew “we aren’t supposed to play with guns.” Brothers also said she wanted to take what happened back as DNA and fingerprints were collected from her.

Investigators found a live round in the chamber of the guns belonging to Brothers and her boyfriend, according to court records. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab also determined a spent casing found at the scene was fired from Brothers’ Glock.Brothers is being held for Broward authorities at the Collier County Jail, according to jail records accessed Tuesday afternoon.