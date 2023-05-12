Woman claims she received rejection email in April 2023 to internship she applied to in winter 2020

A woman has shared her astonishment after allegedly receiving a rejection letter for an internship she applied to three years ago.

The woman, who goes by the username @vihangall on TikTok, amusingly addressed the situation in a video posted to the app last month.

In the clip, the TikToker began by asking: “What the f**k is this?” as she showed a screenshot of the email she’d allegedly received informing her that her internship application had been rejected.

“It’s April 2023! How the f**k am I getting a rejection for an internship application I did for winter 2020?” Vihangall asked, before noting: “I graduated and have worked multiple, full-time jobs since then.

“And, you know, there’s been a whole a** pandemic since then.”

The TikToker then joked that she’d figured out her application wasn’t accepted before she’d received the response three years later.

“Like, no sh*t Sherlock. I know I didn’t get the job that started in January 2020,” she continued. “Time travel does not exist kid.”

Vihangall then took the opportunity to make a poignant argument about the “recruitment process” and how it works “both ways.”

“If you want people to work for you, like actually want to work for you, then you need to get your f**king sh*t together,” she said. “This is a two-way street. A recruitment works in two ways, okay? This is not a company that you want to work for.”

According to the screenshot of the email the TikToker included, she was rejected from the winter 2020 role of “Business Analyst, Investment Process”.

“After careful consideration of your skills and experiences, we have identified candidates whose qualifications more closely meet the requirements of this position and we have decided not to move forward with your candidacy at this time,” the email reads.

The email is from BMO, according to the screenshot. BMO is the “largest bank in North America by assets,” according to its website.

The video, which has since been viewed more than 39,000 times, has resonated with viewers, with many sharing their own similar experiences.

“I still have job applications from 2019 with the TTC that still list the job application phase as ‘in progress,’” one person commented, while another said: “I got a rejection for an app I submitted in 2021 recently. Absolute worst.”

Others found humour in the situation, with someone else joking: “They just wanted to make sure you had closure once and for all.”

The Independent has contacted @vihangall and BMO for comment.