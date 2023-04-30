Woman clinging to log in Zion National Park river had no pulse when rescued, rangers say

Rescue teams training nearby saved a woman seen clinging to a log and calling for help in the Virgin River at Zion National Park, Utah rangers reported.

Someone reported seeing the woman in the rushing river at about 1:15 p.m. on Friday, April 28, the park said in a news release.

Rescue teams from the National Park Service and Washington County Sheriff’s Office were conducting a joint training exercise near the Temple of Sinawava, rangers said.

The teams abandoned their training and conducted a swift-water rescue of the 25-year-old woman, who had no pulse, near Birch Creek, the release said.

Rescuers were able to revive her and she was taken by helicopter to a hospital, rangers said. No information was available on her medical condition.

The woman, visiting the park from Canada, entered the river and could not get out on her own, the release said.

Zion National Park spans 228 square miles in southwest Utah and ranks as one of the most popular national parks in the United States with millions of annual visitors.

What to know about water safety

At least 4,000 people die from drowning every year in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and drowning is a leading cause of death for children.

Some factors can make drowning more likely, including not knowing how to swim, a lack of close supervision, not wearing a life jacket and drinking alcohol while recreating near or in water.

The National Drowning Prevention Alliance said there are tips to help keep you safe in the water, including checking local weather conditions, never swimming alone and choosing the right equipment.

“Don’t hesitate to get out of the water if something doesn’t feel right,” the group said on its website. “Whether it’s that the current is getting rough, rain has started to fall, or your body is just not responding like you would like it to due to fatigue or muscle cramps, then just leave and return to the water another day. It’s always a good thing to trust your instincts.”

