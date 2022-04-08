Woman clings to car hood as estranged boyfriend steals her car, Georgia police say

A man accused of stealing his ex-girlfriend’s car and then running her over with it remains in a Georgia jail, authorities said.

David Moore, 19, is charged with robbery and aggravated assault after speeding off in his ex’s car as she clung to the hood during an argument on April 5, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived at the Brooke Mill Apartments near Woodstock around 6 p.m. to investigate reports of someone hit by a car, police said in a news release.

Moore and his estranged girlfriend, Crystal Christian, 22, were fighting in the parking lot and, at one point, he snatched the keys and got in her car, according to the release. Christian jumped on the hood in an effort to stop him but was thrown off and run over as Moore sped from the parking lot.

He didn’t stop to check on Christian, the sheriff’s office said.

She was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, deputies said. Her condition wasn’t publicly revealed as of Friday, April 8.

Moore, who was still driving Christian’s car, was arrested later in Atlanta, according to the release. He was booked into the Cherokee Adult Detention Center where he remains held without bond.

In a similar incident, a Spalding County man was also charged after police said he intentionally ran his girlfriend over with his Jeep after the two got into an argument last week, McClatchy News reported.

Woodstock is about 30 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.

