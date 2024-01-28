Woman Clings to Hood of Dognapper's Car in Los Angeles

A woman was seen atop the hood of a moving vehicle in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday, January 18, after thieves reportedly stole her dog.

Video filmed by bystander Harrison James shows the woman, identified in local news reports as Ali Zacharias, clinging to the hood of the vehicle as it sped down Grand Ave in Downtown Los Angeles.

Zacharias told local news outlets she initially thought it was a misunderstanding when a stranger called to her dog Onyx, a black and grey French Bulldog, and took his leash as she was having lunch in the area.

Zacharias said she pursued the dognapper to a vehicle with three other people in it, stepped in front of the vehicle, and was pushed onto the hood when it advanced towards her, according to reports.

A police report was filed and Zacharias offered a reward for Onyx’s return, but dog had not yet been recovered at the time of writing. Credit: Harrison James via Storyful