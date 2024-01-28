Woman clings to thieves’ car after French bulldog stolen in downtown L.A.

Video captured a woman clinging to the hood of a speeding car as thieves stole her French bulldog in downtown Los Angeles.

The theft happened on Jan. 18 as the dog’s owner, Ali Zacharias, was enjoying lunch with her dog, Onyx, at a Whole Foods located on Grand Avenue and 8th Street at around 2:30 p.m.

Onyx was sitting underneath Zacharias’ chair. Suddenly, an unknown woman began calling to the dog while approaching the victim’s table.

The woman grabbed Onyx’s leash and began to walk away with him.

“I didn’t think that somebody was stealing my dog,” Zacharias said. “I thought it was a misunderstanding, so I said, ‘That’s my dog. Excuse me,’ and she wasn’t listening.”

The suspect continued walking outside to a getaway car that was awaiting her.

Video captured a woman clinging to the hood of a speeding car as thieves stole her French bulldog puppy in downtown Los Angeles on Jan. 18, 2024. (@harrisonjamesmusic)

Onyx, a black merle French bulldog, was stolen by thieves in downtown L.A. on Jan. 18, 2024. (Ali Zacharias)

A Whole Foods market located at Grand Avenue and 8th Street in downtown Los Angeles. (KTLA)

Reward being offered for Onyx, a black merle French bulldog, was stolen by thieves in downtown L.A. on Jan. 18, 2024. (Ali Zacharias)

“I tried to follow her into the car, but I got in there and there were four people in the car,” the victim said.

The suspects pushed her out and locked the doors. Thinking fast and hoping to stop the thieves from escaping, Zacharias decided to step in front of the car while screaming for help.

“Nobody came and the next thing I know, the car’s driving into me and I fell onto the hood,” she said.

Video of the incident captured by witness Harrison Pessy shows the victim clinging tightly onto the car hood as the suspects drove off at a high rate of speed.

“It was horrifying,” Zacharias recalled. “As he started to go faster and faster I’m like, ‘I’m about to die. This is my death. Right now. I’m about to die.’”

Pessy was crossing the street when he suddenly heard tires screeching and a woman who was screaming.

“They sped off and unfortunately took this woman with them,” Pessy said. “If someone tried to steal my dog, I’d probably try to kill them myself. It’s devastating that someone would take someone’s animal.”

The suspects continued driving down several blocks before making a sharp turn that eventually threw Zacharias to the ground.

The suspect vehicle is described as a newer model white Kia Forte four-door sedan with a missing hubcap on the driver’s front side.

“The woman who stole my dog was African-American as was the other three people in the car,” Zacharias said. “There were three females, all overweight, and there was a male driving. No tattoos. They were all wearing sweats and t-shirts.”

Police have obtained surveillance footage from nearby cameras as they work to identify and track down the suspects.

“They’re going to follow the street cameras to try and get the rest of the license plate.”

The victim’s dog is described as a black Merle French bulldog with a spotted coat and different colored eyes, making him more distinct.

“They stole my child away from me, “ she said. “I’m just praying that I can get him back.”

Zacharias is offering a substantial reward for her dog’s safe return. Anyone with information can call Zacharias at 626-264-7923 or call the Los Angeles Police Department at 1-877-275-5273.

