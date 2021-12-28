Woman clings to tree root while dangling 300 feet off Oregon cliff, rescuers say

A fallen hiker stopped her slide down a 300-foot cliff by clinging to a tree root at Multnomah Falls, Oregon firefighters said.

The woman fell off a trail at the falls at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, and slid about 30 feet before grabbing onto a root, KPTV reported.

Bystanders threw her a rope to help her hang on, firefighters with Corbett Fire District 14 reported on Twitter.

Firefighters responded and lowered a rescuer on a rope to pull the woman to safety, photos posted by the agency show.

The woman was unhurt, firefighters said on Twitter.

She had fallen while taking a photo just past a bridge leading to the waterfall, KGW reported. Her son was with her.

“She was very, very lucky,” Rick Wunsch of the fire agency told the station.

