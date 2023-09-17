Woman clobbers 88-year-old stranger in head with heavy bag in unprovoked Manhattan street attack

https://www.nydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/2023-09-17_08-26-41.mp4

A woman wielding a heavy bag swung it at an 88-year-old stranger, clobbering him in the head in an unprovoked attack on a Manhattan street, police said Sunday.

The woman approached the victim from behind on 10th Ave. near W. 26th St. about 8:15 a.m. Sept. 10 and used a blunt object in a bag to bludgeon the victim, police said.

She ran off uptown on 10th Ave., police said.

Medics took the victim to Lenox Health Greenwich Village in stable condition, cops said.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect Sunday and are asking the public’s help identifying her and tracking her down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.