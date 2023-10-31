Woman closer to getting justice for son killed in 2005

A woman is one step closer toward getting justice for her son nearly 18 years after he was killed in west Charlotte.

Channel 9′s Erika Jackson was inside the Mecklenburg County Courthouse Tuesday when a judge ruled the accused killer, Devalos Perkins, will stand trial.

Justin Ervin was 20 years old when he was killed outside of a northwest Charlotte convenience store in 2005.

He was protecting his girlfriend who was being attacked.

A judge heard testimony about whether Perkins was fit to stand trial.

Perkins was charged with the crime in 2012 but there had been questions about his mental health.

Ultimately, the judge decided Perkins should go to trial.

Ervin’s mother, Dawn Davis, said she has attended numerous court hearings over the past decade and feels a weight lifted off her shoulders.

“Justin would be proud that I fought for him so hard,” she told Jackson.

Davis said she’s shocked that she is still fighting for justice.

She is worried that his suspected killer won’t spend the rest of his life behind bars.

