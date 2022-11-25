Woman comes home to find parents dead in garage, Utah police say. Her son was arrested

A woman’s son was arrested after she came home to find her parents dead in the garage, Utah police said.

The 60-year-old called police after finding her 87-year-old father and 85-year-old mother dead at the Clearfield home she shared with them and her son, according to a Nov. 24 news release shared on Clearfield City Police Department’s Facebook page.

The woman told police she suspected her 26-year-old son, Jeremy Belt, “was responsible for the deaths” and that he was still inside the home, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found the woman still inside the garage with her dead parents who had “traumatic injuries,” the release said.

Police said they escorted the woman from the garage and “surrounded the house.”

Belt called his mother and “allowed an officer to speak with him,” police said. He left the house after the officer encouraged him to do so and was taken into custody.

“After the interview and search of the residence, there was probable cause to believe the 26-year-old male caused traumatic injuries to his grandparents, causing their death,” according to police.

Belt was arrested and is facing two counts of homicide and one count of assault, according to police. He may face additional charges upon further investigation. He is being held without bail, according to online jail records.

“We recognize the impacts this will have on the family as well as the community; however, we know the community and extended family members will circle around those involved and support them through this difficult time,” Clearfield police said.

Police said anyone who lives nearby who may have seen or heard anything after 12 p.m. the day of the incident are encouraged to contact them.

Clearfield is about 30 miles north of Salt Lake City.

