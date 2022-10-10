Woman confronting group of teens intentionally hits one of them with car, NY cops say

A New York woman was arrested after she was accused of purposely striking a teenager with her car, police said.

The woman, a 35-year-old from Shirley, a Long Island hamlet about 65 miles east of New York City, approached a group of teenagers near a parking lot on Oct. 7, according to a release from the Suffolk County Police Department.

She wanted to confront them about an altercation involving her son, according to the release.

The group of teens scattered, and the woman intentionally hit a 15-year-old boy with her SUV before driving away, police said.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital and did not have any life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

The woman’s attorney, Katherine Fernandez, told McClatchy News that since moving to the area two years ago, her son had been bullied constantly at school. She received a call from her son the morning of Oct. 7 saying he’d been attacked by a group of kids when he got off the bus.

“He was knocked out cold,” Fernandez said. “His brand new Yeezy slides were taken,” and he had “bruises all over his face.”

The woman made numerous attempts to resolve the issue with the school, but “they did nothing,” Fernandez said.

“I know police were saying kids were dispersing when she arrived,“ she added. “That’s not my information and in fact I think it was still kind of a chaotic scene.”

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

The woman was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment and leaving the scene of an incident without reporting the injury, according to the release.

