Woman Confused After Recruiter Asked To See Her College Scores As Part Of Job Application — 'I Took The SAT 10 Years Ago'

Tate Morgan, women talking at office desk

A job hunter revealed that after applying for a job, she was contacted by a recruiter who inquired about two of her test scores that she took to get into college. Not only did she feel that information was irrelevant, but she also pointed out that she took those tests over a decade ago.

Usually, when applying for a job, candidates don't often have to think about any of the tests they took in high school and college, but that wasn't the case for Tate Morgan.

RELATED: Top-Performing Employee Tells Boss That Because His Pay Is 'Below Average' His Work Will Be Too After Getting Denied A Raise For Two Years

She was asked by a recruiter to supply her SAT and ACT scores for the job application process.

"I'm sorry, I have to tell somebody about what just happened," TikToker Tate Morgan began in her video. She explained that she was contacted by a recruiter on LinkedIn about a possible job position. The recruiter asked Morgan to send over her resume, which she agreed to do.

However, after telling the recruiter she would send over her resume before the end of the day, Morgan said she was also asked to send over her college entrance scores for both the SAT and ACT. "I am almost 25 years old," she pointed out.

"They asked me if I could also send over my SAT and ACT scores. I took the SAT 10 years ago," she said, clearly dumbfounded at the request. Not only had Morgan taken the SAT several years ago, but the test is also scored differently today than when she had initially taken it.

In 2016, the SAT changed to being scored on a 1600-point scale, with 2 sections, Math, and Evidence-Based Reading and Writing, scored between 200 and 800. Previously, the test had been scored on a 2400-point scale.

RELATED: Manager Tells Employees They Won't Be Paid For The Day If They Show Up A Minute Late, But They Still Have To Work

"I have a full degree from UC Berkeley," she remarked, adding that when she transferred from community college to Berkeley, not even the college had asked Morgan to provide her SAT scores. It's even more surprising considering SAT and ACT scores don't matter unless you're applying for colleges and universities.

Since the pandemic, many colleges and universities have even dropped their SAT/ACT submission requirement. According to a list created by the National Center for Fair & Open Testing, at least 1,835 U.S. colleges and universities are now employing either ACT/SAT-optional or test-blind/score-free policies for fall 2023 admission.

woman asked to send SAT scores to job application

Photo: Production Perig/Shutterstock

RELATED: 4 Rare Signs Of Superior Intelligence To Look For In Yourself

In the comments section, people were equally shocked at the recruiter's request for Morgan's test scores.

"This is how I feel when jobs ask for my transcripts when I have two master's degrees from more than a decade ago," one Reddit user shared.

Another user added, "I've taken the ACT, GRE, and LSAT. I have no idea what my scores were but I graduated from college, grad school, and law school. Isn't that enough?"

"If a job ever asks me for my SAT scores or GPA, I’m walking away. I’m defined by more than just numbers from 10 years ago," a third user pointed out.

A fourth user chimed in, "Even most colleges are test optional at this point. Hard pass. That’s wild."

It seems job hunters may need to brush up on their college transcript and test scores, despite those numbers not having any relevance to whether or not someone is equipped for any job positions.

RELATED: Worker Deletes Thousands Of Files He Created After Finding Out That The Company That Fired Him For Being ‘Incompetent’ Is Still Using His Work

Nia Tipton is a Brooklyn-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.

This article originally appeared on YourTango