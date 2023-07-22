Woman continues effort to close Monroe motel after son was shot, killed at party

A woman whose son was killed in a shooting on July 1 at the Red Roof Inn in Monroe said she wants the motel to close because it’s a danger to the community.

Anthony Delts had just graduated from Monroe High School and had big plans for his future.

“His life and his passion was music,” said Suleyka Alvarez. “He ate, breathed, smelled music.”

Alvarez said she has been in pain since he was killed.

“Guns. Guns. Guns,” she said. “But I can’t fight that fight. I could try to fight this fight for my son.”

Alvarez is trying to get the Red Roof Inn closed as a public nuisance.

There was a party or gathering at the motel and it was unauthorized at the time of the deadly shooting, police said.

“I don’t understand how there is a room full of 20-plus minors and (the motel doesn’t know) this is happening,” Alvarez said.

Channel 9 spoke with the motel’s owner, and he said the room was rented to an adult, who broke the rules.

“We don’t allow minors.,” owner Mit Desai said.

He said Delts’ death was not the motel’s fault.

“We didn’t do anything wrong. We helped the police,” he said.

Desai helped the police by providing security videos.

Channel 9 veteran crime reporter Glenn Counts asked Union County Communications for calls of service at the motel.

In the past year, there were 221 calls for service, including:

Three assaults

12 disturbance or nuisance calls

14 domestic disturbance calls

Two shot fired calls

Four medic calls for a stabbing or gunshot

Alvarez held a rally at the property and she’s behind a petition calling for the property’s closure on change.org where 1,065 people have signed it.

“It makes me feel like I’m not crazy,” Alvarez said. “There are 1,000-plus other people who see and understand where I’m coming from.”

Getting a property closed as a public nuisance is a difficult proposition that could take years if successful. “As his mother, he struggled a lot to get to graduate, but he did it. He fought,” Alvarez said. “And I’m going to fight. I just want the people to know you’re never done being a mother.”

The owner said that his property is an economic benefit to this area and his employees

Alvarez disagrees.

At this point, she’s not sure what her next step will be.

Three teens were placed into police custody in connection with the murder.

