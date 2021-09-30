Woman convicted in $1.2M scheme charged with new scam

Sep. 30—SALEM — It was little more than a decade ago that Tracy Sutley admitted to embezzling $1.2 million from her Ipswich employer while working there as a part-time accounts payable clerk.

Sutley's case stood out for what she did with the money: Extensive travel, an eight-burner Viking stove and in-ground pool for her home, and a designer wardrobe.

Coworkers at Ipswich's Weir Valves and Controls wondered how she could afford it all on her modest salary, and she had an answer for that: She'd inherited money from her mother.

But her mother was alive and an audit ultimately revealed more than a dozen different means by which Sutley took the money from the company over an eight-year period.

She was later sentenced to five to six years in prison. Her lawyer told a judge that her "priorities had changed" while awaiting trial and that she'd learned to value people over things.

Next week, Sutley, now 52 and living in Swampscott, will be back in front of a judge Tuesday in a new embezzlement case, this one involving a small painting contractor in Everett — who had no idea about the prior case until he reported the suspected theft to police earlier this year.

Sutley's record, including the 2009 felony larceny convictions in Essex Superior Court and a 1999 case in Salem District Court involving embezzlement from a nursing home, which was continued without a finding on condition that she pay restitution, was sealed by a judge at some point before she was hired in 2019.

Until 2018, a felony conviction like Sutley's 2009 case would not have been eligible to be sealed for 10 years. But that year, a criminal justice reform act aimed at helping people re-entering society make a fresh start shorted that time frame to seven years.

It's not known when Sutley had her record sealed — such proceedings are also sealed.

Middlesex County prosecutors now allege that Sutley, while working as an office manager, stole more than $100,000 from Southeastern Painting Co. over a two-year period.

Earlier this year, while Sutley was taking some time off for a personal matter, owner Kevin Rose discovered that during the two years she had been working for him, she was engaging in a variety of schemes to steal from the company.

She allegedly claimed reimbursements for non-existent expenses such as office supplies or later, travel and hotel. The thefts started out small, $25 here and there slipped into a check. He also discovered that she'd put in a higher salary for herself to the company's payroll processor, he said. By the time he discovered the situation, the amounts had grown to as much as $1,000 at a time.

According to the indictments against her, Sutley collected an extra $70,000 in salary she was not entitled to, and forged and deposited almost $30,000 in corporate checks, in just a two-year period. In addition to felony larceny, forgery and uttering charges, she's also facing a charge of being a "common and notorious thief."

Rose said the reimbursements she claimed would be hidden inside records from various projects the company was doing. They even got by the firm's bookkeeper. When the firm got new gasoline charge cards, she helped herself to one of them, he said. She cut checks to her landlords, signing Rose's name on them — a bad forgery, he noted — then posed as a former employee to vouch for the checks when the landlords questioned why an employer was paying her rent. She used the company to pay her cable and internet bill and for a satellite radio for her Toyota Highlander SUV.

Sutley, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, is not the only person convicted of financial fraud to allegedly re-offend.

Just this week a Wenham man was charged with bank fraud related to the CARES Act aid for small businesses — he had legally changed his name following a 2005 case of bank fraud.

Sutley has been found to be indigent — unable to afford her own attorney — and is represented by the state's Committee for Public Counsel Services. A message left for an attorney in the case was not returned on Wednesday.

Her attorney has obtained public funds to hire a forensic accountant to look at the evidence in the case, according to the court docket.

Rose, who lives in Lynnfield, said he hired Sutley based on her resume and the fact that they had a mutual friend. He says she told him she was looking for a job with regular hours and less travel.

Sutley's resume listed degrees from Endicott College, Salem State University, and in 2014, from Boston University's Metropolitan College, an evening program for working adults that also offers degree programs at two state prisons, including MCI Framingham, where Sutley served her sentence.

She used a Boston University .edu email address, and listed multiple prior employers between 2008 — when she was first charged in the Ipswich embezzlement case — and 2019, when she was hired by Rose. Prior to going to work for Southeastern, she had listed a Lynn electrical contracting and property management business, several counseling practices and a dental office where she handled billing; and a temporary agency that, according to the resume, placed her in a series of jobs involving billing.

Rose had no reason to suspect that Sutley had a criminal record — but even if he had, he would never have known unless he searched for information about her online. (Even that is not a guarantee of finding information, however; many advocates have convinced news organizations to block access to older crime stories and the age of some cases also reduces their visibility on search engines).

"On paper, it looked good," he said.

And, he said, Sutley was to all appearances a model employee. She was always willing to stay late or come in on a weekend if needed. She baked brownies for Rose's children. and she seemed genuinely concerned about the company and Rose's family.

"She would tell me if something came up, 'family has to come first,'" Rose recalled.

"Tracy told me I should always be doing background checks," Rose said. After taking her advice, he discovered a couple of issues involving other employees, which could have caused issues for the company.

He would later realize that she would wait until he left for the night to make out and sign checks, using his name, he said.

"You're angry but you're also hurt," he said.

The thefts were also at a time when things were slow for the business due to the pandemic, Rose said.

Rose said he's not expecting to see that money again. "I don't want to see her do this to anybody else," he said. "She could have put me out of business."

