Woman convicted of 1st-degree murder in 2020 death of 3-year-old stepdaughter

A woman charged in the death of her 3-year-old stepdaughter was convicted of first-degree murder on Monday.

Laura Ramriez was accused of orchestrating the abuse that led up to the death of Bella Seachrist.

RELATED >>> Trial begins for stepmother accused of orchestrating abuse in death of Oakmont toddler

Seachrist’s death rocked the tight-knit community of Oakmont in 2020.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Loved ones hold vigil for Oakmont toddler who died after alleged abuse from family members

Investigators say Ramriez and her husband, Jose Eduardo Salazar-Ortiz, starved the little girl to death, tortured her, and physically abused her.

Salazar-Ortiz was found guilty in May 2023.

Ramriez is now awaiting sentencing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

$1 million winning scratch-off lottery ticket sold at local grocery store Grandmother arrested in fentanyl death of 7-month-old in Penn Hills TRAIN DERAILMENT: 9 Norfolk Southern cars derail in New Castle VIDEO: Cold Case Investigation: The last text from Lisa Stover DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts