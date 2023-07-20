Woman convicted of 2006 murder of her husband in Marathon County dies in prison

TAYCHEEDAH −The 68-year-old woman sentenced to life in prison for the death of her husband in 2006 died Wednesday at Taycheedah Correctional Institution in Fond du Lac, according to online records.

Cindy Schulz-Juedes continued to say she was not guilty of first-degree intentional homicide in the Aug. 29, 2006, death of her husband, Kenneth Juedes, after a jury found her guilty on Oct. 26, 2021. Marathon County Circuit Judge Michael Moran sentenced Schulz-Juedes on June 8, 2022, to life in prison without the possibility of release.

Schulz-Juedes was in the process of appealing her conviction. On June 16, her attorneys filed a motion to extend the time limits for the appeal and, four days later, the Court of Appeals granted the motion, according to online records.

Juedes was shot twice on Aug. 29, 2006. According to court documents, Schulz-Juedes went to a neighbor's house the next morning and said Juedes had blood all over his chest.

Schulz-Juedes told police she slept in a camper outside the couple's home the night before to avoid noise from the house, according to the complaint. Detectives learned Juedes had given Schulz-Juedes a shotgun similar to the one used to shoot Juedes. They also learned that Juedes' estate, including various life insurance policies, was worth more than $950,000.

Prosecutors filed charges against Schulz-Juedes on Dec. 13, 2019, more than 13 years after the homicide.

In November, NBC's "Dateline" aired an episode that focused on the murder of Juedes and the conviction years later of Schulz-Juedes.

