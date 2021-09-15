Woman convicted of 2019 murder denied motion for new trial

Sep. 15—Woman convicted of 2019 murder denied motion for a new trial

A District Court judge denied a motion for a new trial for Beverly Melendez, convicted in May of second-degree murder in the 2019 shooting death of 19-year-old Rodrigo Enriquez-Garay.

Rebecca Mnuk, Melendez's defense attorney, had filed a motion for a new trial, arguing state prosecutors suppressed evidence related to one of the witnesses, which may have changed the outcome of the case.

In a hearing Tuesday morning, District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer denied the motion.

"I believe that she received a fair trial in the absence of the evidence, and I think that the verdict is worthy of confidence," Marlowe Sommer said in the hearing.

Melendez is currently serving a 10-year sentence for the killing.

The New Mexican