Woman convicted in 2020 death of 3-year-old stepdaughter sentenced to life in prison

A woman convicted of first-degree murder in the 2020 death of her 3-year-old stepdaughter has been sentenced to life in prison.

Bella Seachrist died in June 2020. Police said she died from starvation and neglect.

Her stepmother, Laura Ramirez, starved, tortured and physically abused Bella, according to investigators.

Investigators say the abuse stemmed because Bella was conceived when her father, Jose Salazar-Ortiz, had an affair.

Ramirez will serve life in prison, plus 34 to 74 years, for her role in Bella’s death.

Salazar-Ortiz was convicted in her murder last month, and will spend at least 35 years behind bars.

