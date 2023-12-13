Woman convicted in 2021 murder of Alexandria woman, Mikelia Busch Williams

Mikelia Ra'sha Busch Williams was 26 when she was shot and killed on June 5, 2021. A Rapides Parish jury found Ke'Undra Mekel Walker guilty of her murder on Dec. 8. She will be sentenced to life in prison on Feb. 1, 2024.

Late Friday night, a Rapides Parish jury found a woman guilty of second-degree murder in the June 2021 slaying of 26-year-old Mikelia Ra'Sha Busch Williams in Alexandria.

Ke'Undra Mekel Walker, a 28-year-old Natchitoches resident, will be sentenced on Feb. 1 to a mandatory life sentence.

Walker was arrested hours after the June 5, 2021, shooting in the 2500 block of 3rd Street. The Alexandria Police Department also arrested Timira Raychelle Johnson, also of Natchitoches, on the same charge.

Court updates: Rapides judge considering motions in case of man who raped Sheriff's Office informant

Denied: Court rejects David Burns' appeal of conviction in Courtney Coco's 2004 murder

Johnson later was formally charged with a felony count of being an accessory after the fact. Her case was continued without any other dates last week.

Walker remains in jail as she awaits her sentencing.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Ke'Undra Walker faces Feb. 1 sentencing in slaying of Mikelia Williams