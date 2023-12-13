Woman convicted in 2021 murder of Alexandria woman, Mikelia Busch Williams
Late Friday night, a Rapides Parish jury found a woman guilty of second-degree murder in the June 2021 slaying of 26-year-old Mikelia Ra'Sha Busch Williams in Alexandria.
Ke'Undra Mekel Walker, a 28-year-old Natchitoches resident, will be sentenced on Feb. 1 to a mandatory life sentence.
Walker was arrested hours after the June 5, 2021, shooting in the 2500 block of 3rd Street. The Alexandria Police Department also arrested Timira Raychelle Johnson, also of Natchitoches, on the same charge.
Johnson later was formally charged with a felony count of being an accessory after the fact. Her case was continued without any other dates last week.
Walker remains in jail as she awaits her sentencing.
