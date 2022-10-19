Woman convicted in 911 hoax now faces wire fraud charges

A former Pennsylvania woman who made national headlines more than a decade ago by falsely claiming she had been kidnapped when she had actually gone to Walt Disney World is facing new charges in an alleged attempt to steal from an employer.

Federal authorities have charged 51-year-old Bonnie Sweeten, of Delanco, New Jersey, with two counts of wire fraud, alleging that she forged checks and made fraudulent purchases with a company credit card.

A message was left Tuesday for a federal public defender listed as representing her.

She served prison time in the 2009 hoax and a series of thefts from an employer and others.

