Woman convicted of assaulting pregnant woman with motor vehicle in Montevideo, Minnesota

Nov. 14—MONTEVIDEO

— An 18-year-old woman from Marshall was convicted of assault for hitting a pregnant woman with a car in February.

Noni Skye Odom was sentenced Oct. 13 in Chippewa County District Court to 21 months in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in August. Judge Thomas Van Hon gave her credit for 116 days already served.

As part of a plea agreement, charges of criminal vehicular operation and third-degree assault to an unborn child were dismissed. Odom is still responsible for restitution in two other misdemeanor cases that were also dismissed.

The county attorney also agreed to withdraw a motion seeking more severe sentencing, according to the plea agreement.

Under Minnesota law, offenders must serve two-thirds of their sentence in custody before being eligible for supervised release.

Odom's expected release date from the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee is Aug. 21, 2023, according to the Department of Corrections website.

According to the criminal complaint, Montevideo police officers responded to a report of a pregnant woman getting hit by a car on Feb. 4 on Tanglewood Drive, Montevideo.

Witnesses at the scene reported seeing a black car drive away quickly.

Two witnesses reported seeing the woman rolling over the vehicle after getting hit.

According to the complaint, the woman — who was 30 weeks pregnant — said that Odom had shown up at the house earlier that night and returned later driving a black car.

Odom refused to get out of the vehicle, drove around the cul-de-sac and hit the woman, who then blacked out, according to the complaint.

The vehicle was later found in Marshall with damage to the windshield and missing a driver's side mirror.