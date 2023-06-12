Woman convicted of a Central Kentucky murder, sentenced to 50 years in prison

An Indiana woman charged with killing her ex-husband was convicted of murder by a jury and faced sentencing Monday morning.

A Scott County jury found Cassandra Carson, 40, of murder and violating an emergency protection order as a result of a trial in April 2023, according to court documents. Following the jury’s guilty verdict, they recommended Carson face 50 years in prison. A judge accepted that recommendation Monday, according to the Herald-Leader’s news partner, WKYT.

Carson was arrested following the death of Matthew Turner, 36. Turner was found covered in blood with a knife in his neck outside a Georgetown townhouse on the sidewalk in July 2019.

Turner was an employee for the Toyota plant in Georgetown and is a native of Indiana, former Scott County Coroner John Goble said.

Originally, Carson accepted a guilty plea in December 2021 and faced a sentence of 25 years, according to court documents. Just five days after she agreed to plead guilty, she made a motion to withdraw her plea, court documents say.