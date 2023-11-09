Woman convicted in crash that killed a Daytona Beach couple riding a motorcycle

A drunk driver who killed a Daytona Beach couple when she crashed into their motorcycle will face up to 31 years in prison when she is sentenced next month.

Jessica Jean Mulero, 43, was convicted Wednesday of two counts of DUI causing death, each a second-degree felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Mulero was also convicted of one count of DUI with damage to person/property, a first-degree misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail.

Circuit Judge Raul Zambano set sentencing for Dec. 20 at 1:30 p.m. at the S. James Foxman Justice Center.

Mulero was charged after the crash that killed Marcelino Gasparini, 53, and his wife, Valerie Gasparini, 44.

The crash happened about 11:36 p.m. on June 28, 2021, at Mason Avenue and North Ridgewood Avenue in Daytona Beach.

Mulero was driving a 2002 GMC Yukon SUV.

Marcelino Gasparini was driving a 2000 Harley-Davidson motorcycle with Valerie Gasparini riding as a passenger.

The motorcycle was traveling southbound on Ridgewood Avenue when the SUV turned left from northbound Ridgewood onto Mason and into the path of the motorcycle, according to a charging affidavit. The motorcycle collided with the passenger-side of the SUV. Both motorcycle riders were thrown from the bike.

A police officer said he noticed Mulero had a "thick slow, slurred speech and diminished fine motor skills as she was looking for breath mints," according to the charging affidavit.

Mulero refused a sobriety test. Police obtained a warrant and Mulero's blood was drawn at 3:26 a.m. on June 29, 2021, about four hours after the crash.

Mulero's blood alcohol content was 0.173 and 0.174, just over twice the 0.08 blood alcohol content at which point a driver is considered legally intoxicated. Mulero's blood also tested positive for THC, a compound found in marijuana.

Mulero lived in Daytona Beach at the time of the fatal crash but she lived in Port St. Lucie at the time of her trial, according to records.

Mulero's bond was revoked Wednesday and she was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail to await sentencing.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State Attorney Kevin Sullivan and investigated by the Daytona Beach Police Department with assistance from the Volusia Sheriff's Office and the Holly Hill Police Department.

“Two people lost their lives because the defendant made the deadly decision to drive drunk," State Attorney R.J. Larizza stated in a press release. “As the holiday season approaches, this should serve as a reminder to drink responsibly and drive sober.”

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Woman convicted in deadly Daytona Beach motorcycle crash