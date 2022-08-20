Woman convicted of drug sale in Kandiyohi County sentenced to more than six years

Aug. 20—WILLMAR

— A 26-year-old woman is serving a 75-month prison sentence for selling methamphetamine in Kandiyohi County.

A jury trial scheduled for last week in Kandiyohi County District Court was canceled when a plea agreement was reached in the case, and Anyssa Ramirez, formerly of Litchfield and Willmar, pleaded guilty. She was sentenced in June on second-degree drug sale charges.

Judge David Mennis gave Ramirez credit for 162 days served.

Under Minnesota law, offenders are required to serve at least two-thirds of a sentence in custody and may be allowed to serve the remaining time on supervised release. According to the state Department of Corrections website, she is expected to be released March 2, 2026, from the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee.

A plea agreement reduced the charge from first-degree drug sale and included a sentencing recommendation capping the prison time at 75 months, the bottom end of the presumed range under sentencing guidelines.

Ramirez was originally charged with first-degree drug sale.

According to the criminal complaint, the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task force conducted controlled buys using an informant to purchase drugs from Ramirez on three days in April 2020 in the city of Willmar. A total of 28 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine was purchased over the course of the three buys.

According to the complaint filed in April 2021, Ramirez has four prior felony convictions and one gross misdemeanor conviction of fifth-degree controlled substance possession.