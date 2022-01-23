Woman convicted of killing her snake-breeder husband will receive final sentence Monday

Lynlee Renick, center, listens to defense attorney Katherine Berger on Dec. 6 at the Boone County Courthouse. Renick last month was convicted of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of her snake-breeder husband.

Lynlee Renick, who last month was convicted of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of her well-known snake-breeder husband, Ben Renick, will have her sentence laid out Monday by Boone County Circuit Court Judge Kevin Crane.

The jury in her trial recommended 13 years for the murder and three years for armed criminal action.

Crane cannot exceed the sentencing recommendation of the jury, but could decide whether the sentences run concurrently or consecutively.

Lynlee Renick was alleged to have participated in a conspiracy to murder Ben Renick, who was killed June 8, 2017.

Lynlee Renick, two employees at her now-closed Columbia spa and her ex-boyfriend Michael Humphrey were connected to the conspiracy. The spa employees worked out immunity deals with prosecutors.

Humphrey was convicted for his role in Ben Renick's murder in October. After his trial, in which he mounted no defense, he provided the location of the murder weapon to investigators. He did this in exchange for a second-degree murder conviction and life sentence. He originally was convicted of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

His final sentencing was held Jan. 3 in Audrain County.

Questions related to a trust Ben Renick had in place for his children and a life-insurance payout were part of the case. Lynlee Renick had waived her rights to the payout after Ben Renick's death.

The trail had run cold in the investigation of Ben Renick's death until Brandon Blackwell, another ex-boyfriend of Lynlee Renick, went to the Missouri State Highway Patrol with information he had learned from Lynlee.

Lynlee Renick had filed orders of protection against Blackwell after their relationship soured. Blackwell — in online court documents available in December — was noted to face stalking charges. The stalking case was no longer available to view online Friday.

