Woman convicted of leading a migrant smuggling ring in El Paso sentenced to prison

A Mexican woman was sentenced to prison after being convicted of leading a human smuggling operation that transported over 100 migrants from El Paso to Dallas, officials said.

Ana Maria Villa-Flores, 40, was sentenced to four years in prison on one count of conspiracy to transport aliens during a sentencing hearing May 3 at the Albert Armendariz Sr. Federal Courthouse in Downtown El Paso, U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas officials said.

She also was sentenced to three years of supervised release after she serves her prison term.

"As demonstrated in this case, our dedicated partners at Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Border Patrol remain vigilant in their pursuit of justice," U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas Jaime Esparza said in a statement. "The dismantling of this alien smuggling organization is a testament to their commitment and tireless effort. Together, we stand resolute in protecting our borders and upholding the rule of law, safeguarding the integrity of our nation."

An additional count of conspiracy to harbor aliens was dismissed as part of a plea agreement, court records show.

Villa-Flores, of Morelia, Michoacan, Mexico, was a leader and organizer of a smuggling operation, officials alleged.

She is accused of smuggling 124 migrants from El Paso to the Dallas-Fort Worth area between July 2021 and April 2022. The migrants were taken to Northeast Texas in locked and enclosed cargo trailers, officials said.

Court documents spotlight two incidents where Villa-Flores and others involved in the smuggling ring transported more than 20 migrants across Texas.

In July 2021, Villa-Flores allegedly "conspired, communicated and coordinated the smuggling" of a group of 22 migrants from El Paso to the Dallas-Fort Worth area with a co-conspirator, officials said.

She also was accused of working with another co-conspirator to move 24 migrants from El Paso to Plano in January 2022.

The names of the co-conspirators were not released. Court records do not show any other people indicted in the case.

"Individuals involved in the illicit movement of human cargo into the country and then onto further destinations within the United States have a callous disregard for the value of human life and are placing profit ahead of public safety," HSI El Paso Special Agent in Charge Francisco B. Burrola said in a statement. "HSI will continue to aggressively work with our law enforcement partners to identify and arrest those involved in this illicit and dangerous activity."

