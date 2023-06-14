Woman convicted of manslaughter in fatal ambulance crash

A state Supreme County Court jury on Tuesday convicted a woman of manslaughter following a 2021 crash involving an ambulance, killing a passenger and injuring another.

Jamila Evans, now, 21, was found guilty of second-degree vehicular manslaughter, second-degree vehicular manslaughter, both felonies, two counts of driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of drugs or alcohol in the June 17, 2021 death of Autumn Johnson, 23, of Rochester, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.

The crash occurred just before 1:30 a.m. when Evans was driving east on Central Park and crashed into an ambulance en route to an emergency call. The ambulance, which had its lights and sirens activated, was southbound on North Goodman Street. The two vehicles collided at the intersection and the ambulance hit a nearby utility pole.

Johnson, who was a rear-seat passenger, died at the scene. The front-seat passenger and Evans were both also injured but survived.

“Jamila Evans acted in a destructive, reckless manner when she made the choice to drive under the influence of drugs and alcohol,” said Assistant District Attorney Kelly Pettrone, who prosecuted the case.

“Autumn Johnson was a young woman who had her entire life ahead of her,” District Attorney Sandra Doorley said in a news release. “Jamila Evans caused the death of a young woman, caused injuries to another passenger and EMTs and prevented an ambulance on its way to an emergency. Homicides caused by DWI are especially frustrating because these deaths are 100% preventable."

Evans is scheduled to be sentenced by state Supreme Court Justice Alex Renzi on July 26.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Jamila Evans convicted in fatal ambulance crash in Rochester NY