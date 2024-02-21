Woman convicted of murder in Staunton toddler's death to be sentenced Thursday

STAUNTON — Candi J. Royer's ex-boyfriend, Travis R. Brown, was given life in prison with no chance of parole last week in Augusta County for the slaying of 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell.

On Thursday, it will be Royer's turn to be sentenced in the Staunton toddler's death.

In September, Royer, 44, pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree murder. She faces anywhere between 20 years to life in prison.

Candi J. Royer

Evidence at Brown's August trial showed the toddler was burned, malnourished, cut and most likely beaten before her disappearance. An expert on child abuse testified Khaleesi was tortured.

Royer and Brown started caring for Khaleesi in October 2020 after the child's mother was jailed on a probation violation. Shortly after Khaleesi stared living with the couple at their home on Cattle Scales Road in Augusta County near Waynesboro, Royer posted pictures of the toddler on Facebook, where it showed the she had already lost some of her hair in mere weeks.

Soon, other signs of abuse and torture — cuts, bruising, a thinning frame and burns — would begin to emerge from numerous photos and video Royer took of the toddler, which was later confiscated by investigators.

"Travis is always posting pictures of new automobiles or motorcycles as the newest addition to our family, but I would like to introduce the newest addition to our family… khaleesi [sic]" a Facebook post by Royer said Nov. 8, 2020.

A Facebook friend asked who the child belonged to, prompting Royer to respond, "At the moment mine. Until her parents are able to care for her we will."

Khaleesi Cuthriell.

Child Protective Services, a division of Shenandoah Valley Social Services, placed Khaleesi in Royer's care despite her being on home electronic monitoring while serving a criminal conviction at her home during the pandemic. Brown was also living at the residence, but the social services agency was unaware he was there. CPS never went back to Royer's home to check on Khaleesi's well-being, according to testimony.

The toddler was reported missing in September 2021 by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office after her mother told a jail official she’d lost contact with the couple and hadn’t spoken to her daughter in several months. Following the capture of Brown and Royer at a Pennsylvania motel, that same month the agency reported Khaleesi was dead.

Her body was never recovered.

Evidence at Brown's trial last summer included videos taken by Royer that were seized by authorities, who also collected roughly 46,000 photos. With Royer filming, her voice was prominent in at least two recordings that were shown to the jury at Brown's trial.

In a video filmed a little more than a month after Khaleesi's arrival, it showed the toddler being teased by Royer and Brown, who already had her referring to them as "Mommy" and "Daddy" as the two threatened to kick her out of the house before her third birthday and Christmas. Royer was also heard telling the toddler "nobody likes you, Khaleesi."

In another video taken Jan. 12, 2021, perhaps her last day alive, according to Augusta County Commonwealth's Attorney Tim Martin, it showed a frightened, confused and weakened child being verbally berated by Royer while being made to stand naked in a dry bathtub amid her own feces. Missing most of her hair by this time and covered in cuts and bruises, the toddler stood shaking during the ordeal.

Previous evidence showed that Royer and Brown, 32, were in a relationship for about eight years. The two share a young daughter.

Travis Brown.

Questioned by sheriff's investigators following his arrest, Brown made several nonsensical assertions concerning Khaleesi. He told investigators the child "liked to be smacked" and acted like she was "possessed." Brown also claimed he woke up one night to find Khaleesi choking his daughter. He said the toddler was prone to falling and was suicidal.

Brown initially lied and said the toddler was still alive after being taken away in January 2021 by a CPS official in a state car. But he eventually admitted Khaleesi was dead, claiming she killed herself by purposefully slamming her head into a doorframe.

Brown, who abused drugs, told investigators he passed out while the child's lifeless body was still on the floor. The next day, Brown said he wrapped Khaleesi in a blanket and dumped her body in a garbage can.

In court last week, Brown, who did not testify at his trial, blamed Royer for the child's death.

Royer will be sentenced Thursday morning in Augusta County Circuit Court.

