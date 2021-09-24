Woman convicted in Norman man's 2020 murder

Sep. 24—Jurors on Thursday night convicted a woman of first-degree murder in the February 2020 death of a Norman resident.

The 12 individuals suggested a sentence of life in prison without parole for Chloe Moseley, 19, of Guthrie, in the murder of Norman resident 20-year-old Walker Pitchlynn on Feb. 12, 2020, at the Twin Creek Village Apartments after an attempted robbery.

Cleveland County District Judge Michael Tupper presided over the trial, which began Tuesday. The jury reached its decision after about two hours of deliberation Thursday night.

Tupper will formally sentence Moseley at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 7.

Moseley was charged with co-defendant Ivan Lawrence Myers, who pleaded guilty to shooting at Pitchlynn five times in the back — hitting three times — and was sentenced July 21 to life in prison without parole. Both defendants were 18 at the time of the shooting.

Moseley was charged under the felony murder rule, which says if someone is with another person who commits a felony, and someone dies while the felony is committed, both can be charged with that crime.

Gary Pitchlynn, the victim's father, said he expected the jury's verdict after watching the trial, which started Tuesday.

"Another young person made a bad decision and ruined their life," he said, adding that Moseley's actions have impacted both his family and her own, as well. "I hate to see young people make these decisions and suffer the consequences.

Assistant District Attorney Abby Nathan said "the community is safer" because of the jurors' decision.

According to evidence presented, Moseley fled with Myers into a nearby creek after Pitchlynn called 911. They were captured about a half-mile south of the apartments, after Myers disposed of the gun, which he had stolen from his grandmother.

Pitchlynn was transported to Norman Regional Hospital on Porter Avenue, where he later was pronounced dead.

According to a 13-minute-long 911 call, which began just before the shooting, shots ring out shortly after Pitchlynn says he will give him the money, then wants to be left alone.

The key piece of evidence presented Thursday was part of a video of Moseley's seven-hour stay at the Norman Investigations Center, which included footage of behavior, mannerisms and interview with Norman police detectives.

In the lengthy video, Moseley exhibits slurred speech, is unresponsive and admits she took Xanax bars, methamphetamine and marijuana earlier.

Moseley in the video later refuses to answer questions, claims to not remember the day's events or what day it is. However, when she's told about the 911 call where her voice is heard, she says she saw Myers get out of a vehicle and point a gun at Pitchlynn.

Initially, Moseley says she turned and walked away but later admits she told Pitchlynn to give Myers the money so he wouldn't get hurt. She also says she possibly punched Pitchlynn but doesn't remember why because she was under the influence of drugs.

Moseley at first claims she didn't know Myers had a gun and didn't know about the planned robbery. Then, she says she saw him aim a pink gun at Pitchlynn. She later claims she saw Myers with the gun days earlier.

She also claims she didn't hear the gunshots and didn't know Pitchlynn had been shot.

At the end of the video, Moseley is seen hitting a wall after detectives leave, trying to listen to the interview room next to her, where Myers was, then casually calling out "Ivan" two times, eliciting a friendly response from him.

Defense attorney Joi Miskel asked about her client's care while at the NIC and why she wasn't taken to the hospital due to her drug use. Norman Police Det. Brian Franks, a certified drug recognition expert, replied that Moseley wasn't exhibiting symptoms of being under the influence when the interview began.

Miskel also argued that her client could have been suffering from shock. Franks said he disagreed, based on her behavior.

Miskel also argued that Moseley asking Pitchlynn to give Myers the money can be taken more than one way. Also, no phone evidence presented showed direct contact between Pitchlynn and Moseley.

When asked why the gun wasn't checked for prints, Franks said it had been submerged in a creek for more than a day, and authorities believed only Myers fired it, based on evidence and witness testimony.

In closing arguments, Miskel countered the state's claim that it had proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt. She said there was no evidence Moseley took anything from the victim, and Myers had the gun. She also doubted the credibility of some of the witnesses and their motives.

Miskel also said her client was 18 at the time and brains develop until age 23.

Also, Moseley was grossly intoxicated, possibly scared, didn't make smart decisions and was clearly under the influence during her interview with police, she said.

"It's not so easy. There are pieces that are missing," Miskel said. "We know who killed Walker Pitchlynn. It's Ivan Myers. One gun, one plan, one man — Ivan Myers not Chloe Moseley. Make them prove every single element beyond a reasonable doubt and send her back to her family."

In closing, Assistant District Attorney Pattye High advised jurors to follow the law and seek justice for Pitchlynn. She also said Moseley's story kept changing.

High claimed Moseley is just as responsible as Myers in Pitchlynn's death.

"Should she ever breathe free air again, because Walker Pitchlynn will never breathe again?" she said.

Nathan emphasized that exact words and tone matter. She replayed part of the 911 call and the end of Moseley's police interview for jurors. She said Moseley could be heard on the call after the shots are fired, which contradicted her testimony.

She also played video evidence of Moseley and Myers fleeing in the woods, asking jurors if Moseley looked scared and said Myers helped her.

"Murder in the first degree is an adult game. She deserves an adult prize," Nathan said. "It was not a game for Walker Pitchlynn. It shouldn't be a game for you."

Gary Pitchlynn called the decision just and said the evidence against Moseley was overwhelming.

He said he lives every day with the pain and sorrow of having lost his youngest child, but faith and family members' support helps them "move one foot in front of the other each day."

