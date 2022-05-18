Woman convicted in Okie Pinokie murder gets 48 years

May 18—PERU — Almost four years to the day that mushroom hunters found a Summitville man's body at the Okie Pinokie woods near Peru, one of the co-defendants in the case was sentenced to 48 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.

Brittany Morris, 21, of Jonesboro, will spend 46 of those years behind bars, with two years suspended to supervised probation.

At a sentencing hearing Wednesday inside Miami Circuit Court, Morris told the court that she wants to "turn the mess into a message," alluding to the details surrounding the May 19, 2018, murder of 22-year-old Drake Smith.

Earlier this year, Morris was convicted by a jury on felony charges of aiding, inducing or causing murder; aiding, inducing or causing robbery; and a misdemeanor charge of theft in connection to Smith's death.

According to court documents filed early on in the case, investigators honed in quickly on Morris as one of the organizers of a plot to rob Smith of drugs, money, beer and a Bluetooth speaker, saying she lured Smith into the woods for a night of partying with Marion resident Ethan Cain and La Fountaine resident Joshua Kean, the case's two other co-defendants.

Cain pleaded guilty to felony murder and was sentenced earlier this year in connection with Smith's death. He is serving 55 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.

Kean is awaiting his next pretrial conference, tentatively slated for June 16.

But on Wednesday, it was all about what Morris knew and when.

"It's not lost on me that today is exactly four years since the Smith family talked to Drake for the last time," Miami County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sinkovics told the court.

Sinkovics added that even after Wednesday's sentencing, there will still not be closure because Smith won't ever be able to come home to his family.

Many of those family members Sinkovics was referring to were in attendance Wednesday, as they were for the duration of Morris' trial.

"She (Morris) is a constant in his (Smith) death," Sinkovics stated. "Without her, he'd still be here."

In her own address to the court, Morris admitted that "hurt," "broken dreams" and "self-destructive behavior" were all part of her life around the time of Smith's death, and she has remorse for what happened that day in May 2018.

"Four years ago, my life changed forever," she said. "Not a day has passed that I haven't faced this nightmare. ... I'm deeply sorry for everything Drake withstood."

Morris told the court that it's also been her newfound faith in Jesus Christ that has helped her through her life behind bars, adding that she's becoming a "better person every day."

And after rendering the sentence, Judge Timothy Spahr alluded to that change Morris was taking about, noting that Morris will have choices and opportunities while in prison that could ultimately affect her life after she gets out.

"I hope you will take advantage of those opportunities," Spahr told Morris. "My hope is you will do your very best to make changes in your life."