Woman convicted of shooting man faces light prison sentence, victim wants more time

A woman convicted in a case of gun violence was looking at years in prison, instead, she is serving a week in jail. The victim says with the rise in gun violence sends the wrong message.

“If it doesn’t start from the top, if the people that are allowed to hand down the consequences don’t hand down consequences, I don’t feel like anything is going to change,” said Robert Avondo, the victim.

Avondo is very upset about a judge’s ruling in his case.

According to court documents, Avondo and his neighbor got into an argument outside their Evan City Homes in 2021.

The neighbor’s friend, Brittany Young, jumped into the argument and pulled a gun. She pulled the trigger a few times but the gun jammed and then she fired.

“It landed about five feet in front of me on the ground,” said Avondo. “If she could have shot more times, she would have and that would’ve needed a body bag if the gun didn’t jam.”

Young was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and two counts of simple assault.

The minimum sentence she was facing was 40 months in jail. Yesterday, judge Timothy McCune sentenced her to 7 days to 12 months in jail, plus 24 months of probation.

She is only serving a week in jail with probation and parole.

“Is that really trying to do anything about the problem of gun violence? Is that sending a message saying,” said Avondo. “You can’t just shoot people because you’re arguing.”

The Butler County district attorney said, “My office intends on appealing the sentence. We do not feel the sentence fits the crime of which the defendant was found guilty by the jury.”

The district attorney’s office just filed this motion, challenging the sentencing. If the judge does not issue a ruling on it or denies the motion they plan to appeal.

The attorney who represented Young during the sentencing says, “This was a reckless endangerment case at best and that the sentence the judge handed down completely fits with allegations made.”

According to the district attorney’s office, the judge said he did not believe Young’s self-defense claim and that firing the gun was not justified but the judge thought this was an isolated incident where the victim antagonized Young. Since Young has kids and does not have a criminal history, the judge thinks she will not commit any future crimes and did not want to give her significant jail time.

Channel 11 reached out to Judge Timothy McCune today but is still waiting to hear back.

