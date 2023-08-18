Woman convicted of threatening to kill WPPD officer sentenced to prison

Aug. 18—A Parker County jury convicted a Dallas woman Wednesday of threatening to kill a Willow Park Police officer, and was sentenced to eight years in prison by 43rd District Judge Craig Towson.

Kendra Anderson, also known as Honesty Love Truth, was charged with telling a WPPD officer that he "was going to die" in December 2021 after she was arrested for a possession of marijuana charge. Anderson decided to represent herself at trial rather than have an attorney handle her case.

"At its core, this was a straightforward case of a woman who was arrested, didn't like it, and threatened to kill two different officers numerous times on video," said District Attorney Jeff Swain. "Unfortunately, Ms. Anderson decided that this case was about her being a Black woman and that the officers were racists, which is odd since one of the officers she threatened was Black. I think she had preconceived notions about law enforcement that she superimposed on two officers that actually treated her respectfully and exercised a great deal of forbearance throughout their interaction."

During the trial, Anderson's lack of legal training led her to utilize some unusual strategies in the courtroom, including questions to witnesses about lyrics from rappers Jay-Z and Drake, singing during closing arguments and rapping during trial.

Assistant District Attorneys Jackie Martin and Mallory Vincent, who tried the case for the prosecution, objected hundreds of times during the trial as Anderson struggled with court rules, trying often to introduce material unrelated to the case.

On the body camera videos played for the jury, as she was about to be escorted into the Parker County Jail, Anderson told the white officer that his Black partner was "going to die too. That's a promise ... He gonna lose his life for not having his own people's back. Do you hear me? He's going to die. That's what's going to happen and that's a promise. What y'all going to do about it when your officer is dead from a bullet to his head?"

"This trial wasn't about race to anyone in the courtroom other than Kendra Anderson," Martin said.

Jurors deliberated for less than an hour before finding her guilty.

Anderson elected to have Towson assess her punishment. Retaliation is a third degree felony with a punishment range of two to 10 years in prison.

"We appreciate our jurors and Judge Towson taking these threats to our officers seriously and imposing a sentence that reflects that," Vincent said. "They put their lives on the line every day to keep our community safe and they deserve all of our efforts to back them when they are threatened."

Martin said Anderson would be eligible for parole when her time served plus good time credit totals a quarter of her sentence, and determination to release or retain would be made at that point by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles.

