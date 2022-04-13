Woman convicted of trying to hide meth in EC hotel room

Apr. 13—EAU CLAIRE — An Altoona woman will be sentenced June 27 for trying to conceal a large amount of methamphetamine behind a panel in an Eau Claire motel room.

The woman tried to hide the drug after police visited the room to inquire about a theft, authorities said.

Karyn J. Ward, 30, 1152 Fifth St. East, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Felony counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place and bail jumping, and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed but will be considered by Judge Jon Theisen at sentencing.

Theisen ordered a pre-sentence investigation by the state Department of Corrections. Ward could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer was sent to Best Western Plus, 3340 Mondovi Rd., just before 10 p.m. on Jan. 31 because of a theft.

A motel patron said his gray bag had been taken from near the coat rack by the entrance. The bag contained money, clothing and some old coins.

Motel surveillance video showed a woman carrying the bag to one of the guest rooms.

The police officer knocked on the door of the room, which was answered by a woman later identified as Ward.

Ward said the woman she was with had stolen the bag and took it with her. She was not sure when the woman would return.

Ward allowed the officer to enter the room to verify that the other woman was not there.

The officer left and did a check of Ward's records. He learned Ward had active arrest warrants and was wanted by the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office.

The officer returned to Ward's motel room. Prior to knocking on the door, he could hear Ward moving furniture inside the room.

Ward exited the room and was immediately placed under arrest by the officer. She was carrying nearly 25 grams of methamphetamine.

Police then searched Ward's motel room. They found financial documents that Ward appeared to have destroyed with the intention of preventing officers from identifying her.

The screws on a panel attached to the back of the cabinet containing the refrigerator had been removed. Through a hole in the panel, the officer saw several items that were shoved there.

The officer removed the panel and found methamphetamine and various types of drug paraphernalia.

At the time of her arrest, Ward was free on bond for a pending 2020 felony case in Dunn County. A condition of the bond prohibited her from committing new crimes.

Ward is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. She was convicted of a felony count of uttering a forgery in June in Eau Claire County.