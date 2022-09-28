Woman cooking ramen noodles flings boiling water on man during argument, Georgia cops say

A man suffered third-degree burns when a woman he invited into his house to use the restroom later, for reasons not clear, flung a pot of boiling water on him while she was cooking ramen noodles, cops say.

The man, 65, who lives in Macon’s Unionville neighborhood, “suffered extensive injuries,” according to a Bibb County sheriff’s report of the Sept. 2 episode.

The woman, Brittany L. Huff, was later arrested on an aggravated battery charge and was being held without bond Tuesday at the county lockup.

The alleged victim spoke to a sheriff’s deputy here late last week. The man’s account of the incident was noted in a report that said Huff, 30, showed up at his house on Montpelier Place and asked if she could use the bathroom.

“She then asked for something to eat and (the victim) said she could have some (ramen) noodles,” the sheriff’s report said. “She boiled a pot of water and while she was heating up the water (an) altercation took place that led to Huff throwing the pot of boiling water on (the victim’s) legs.”

The report did not mention what prompted the clash.

Huff was sentenced to probation in 2017 after pleading guilty to assaulting a Macon man with a razor blade.