Woman who coughed on cancer patient gets 30 days in jail

·3 min read

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman whose image went viral when she coughed on a customer at a Pier 1 store last year in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic has been sentenced to 30 days in jail.

A judge in Jacksonville on Thursday also ordered Debra Hunter to pay a $500 fine, serve six months probation and participate in a mental health evaluation along with anger management, David Chapman, communications director for the state attorney's office in Jacksonville, said in an email. She was also ordered to cover the costs of the victim's COVID-19 test.

Hunter received credit for one day already served in jail. She was arrested last June after she was recorded deliberately coughing on the other customer during an argument with employees inside the store. According to investigators, the victim, Heather Sprague, had begun recording Hunter's heated encounter with the employees. Hunter saw her and made a rude gesture before walking up and saying she would cough on her. And then she coughed on her, an arrest affidavit said.

Sprague, who is being treated for a brain tumor, told the judge she spent days anxiously searching for a place where she and her family could be tested for the coronavirus. The tests ended up being negative, she said.

Hunter’s husband told the judge they had faced numerous hardships leading up to the incident, including losing everything they had in a house fire, FirstCoast News reported.

“It was like air being inflated into a balloon, and it finally got to the point where she couldn’t handle any more air,” Hunter’s husband said in court. “And then she finally rubbed up against something and just popped.“

Hunter told the judge her family has paid the price for her mistakes, adding that her children continue to lose friends, and that they don’t go out in their community anymore.

“I watch as my kids lower their heads and turn the opposite direction, so they won’t be recognized or approached,” she told the judge. “And I know exactly what they’re feeling because I do the same thing.“

Before ordering jail time, Duval County Court Judge James Ruth said she was struck by the fact that Hunter’s testimony focused less on how she may have harmed the victim and more on how her actions affected her own family.

“Her children didn’t create this problem and her husband didn’t, and she talked about how it changed her world and she was getting nastygrams on Facebook and things of that nature and they can’t go to their country club or wherever,” Ruth said. “But I have yet to see any expression, or a significant expression on her regret about the impact it had on the victim in this case!”

Sprague said the encounter left her stunned and fearful.

“I worried for the health and safety of my children, and wondered how in the world I could possibly isolate to protect them — in a household of 12 — if I had been intentionally infected,” she said.

She told the judge she believes there should be accountability for Hunter’s actions, which is why she chose to report the incident.

Recommended Stories

  • The Latest: Germany remembers Philip's Naval service in WWII

    Germany’s president says Prince Philip will be remembered as one who helped in the fight against Nazi tyranny. Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Germany’s head of state, offered a condolence message to Queen Elizabeth II. He says it had been his “great pleasure” to experience Philip’s sharp-witted humor firsthand in meetings in London and Berlin. “We Germans mourn a winning personality who made an important contribution to the reconciliation of our nations after the horrors of the Second World War,” Steinmeier said.

  • Struggling Bosnia sees infection surge in migrants, refugees

    SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnia is seeing a rise in coronavirus infections among migrants and refugees living in its camps, as it struggles to cope with one of the Balkans' highest COVID-19 death and infection rates among the general population. More than 6,000 migrants are stuck in the dysfunctional, war-scarred country trying to reach neighboring Croatia, a European Union member from which they hope to move on to the continent's prosperous heartland. While sporadic cases of coronavirus infections among migrants and refugees have been reported since the start of the pandemic, the current outbreak in Bosnia's camps is the biggest so far, and several facilities have been quarantined.

  • France advises vaccine mixing for some, amid clotting fears

    French health officials said Friday that people under 55 who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine should get other vaccines for their second shot because of an extremely rare risk of a blood clotting disorder. Germany is expected to recommend a similar booster dose strategy for people under age 60. The World Health Organization says it's too early to know whether to recommend such vaccine mixing, however, and the European Medicines Agency hasn't advised putting any age restrictions on the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

  • Five boys arrested in 'attempted murder' investigation after man, 46, left fighting for life after park attack

    The victim was attacked near his home in Worthing, West Sussex, on Easter Sunday evening.

  • More than 30 million people on alert for severe weather

    A new storm will move into the Gulf Coast states Friday with the second-highest alert risk possible for damaging straight-line winds and tornadoes. More than 30 million people are on alert for severe weather in the next 24 hours from Texas to Georgia. The severe weather threat will not move much Saturday, with tornadoes and damaging winds possible from New Orleans to Atlanta.

  • 62 details you probably missed in all of the 'Twilight' movies

    The vampire book series-turned film franchise was all the rage when it premiered, but even die-hard fans may have missed these gems and mistakes.

  • FBI arrests former Northeastern track coach for allegedly tricking athletes into sending nude photos

    Steve Waithe is charged with cyberstalking and wire fraud.

  • Adam Kinzinger Becomes First Republican In Congress To Call On Matt Gaetz To Resign

    Gaetz has so far resisted calls he step down over a sexual misconduct investigation, saying that would "absolutely" not happen.

  • Boeing's infamous 737 Max plane has a new issue, and 16 airlines are being told to ground planes

    Boeing said Friday it had recommended 16 airlines to ground their aircraft until it's fixed. The company released few other details about the issue.

  • Toya Bush-Harris Shows Off Her Stunning Pool That "Sets the Stage for Beauty"

    With a whopping six custom fireplaces, a larger-than-life kitchen, and a two-story wardrobe, Toya Bush-Harris’ home truly is extraordinary. But as viewers saw on the April 4 episode of Married to Medicine, one of the most fabulous features of the Atlanta abode is actually located outside. Toya shared a look at her incredible pool when she invited Dr. Simone Whitmore, Anila Sajja, and alums Lisa Nicole Cloud and Kari Wells over to her house for a day of swimming and sunbathing. After spending the day by the water, Kari called the spot “stunning,” and Dr. Simone gushed, “It is absolutely beautiful. She has done a fantastic job.” But those who may have missed the details of the pool while watching are in luck; Toya shared a closer look at her backyard area in a Bravo Insider video, which you can check out in the clip, above. “This right here just sets the stage for beauty,” Toya explained in the video as she motioned towards the breathtaking pool, which features two loungers, a jacuzzi area, and one of her favorite design elements. “When I tell you this is where it all goes down for me and my boys, we have everything from two more custom fireplaces.” The patio area is the perfect hangout spot, as it’s furnished with plenty of relaxing places to chill, as well as a cabana structure which even includes a television and yet another fireplace. There’s also a conveniently located bathroom. Want more Married to Medicine? New episodes air every Sunday at 9/8c or catch up on the Bravo app.

  • California man accused of killing wife, propping up body on Christmas is now convicted

    The man is accused of propping up his dead wife’s body while their kids opened presents.

  • One person dead, multiple hospitalized in a mass shooting in Bryan, Texas

    Police rushed to the scene of the reported shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.

  • Lockheed Martin delivers its first F-35 stealth fighter aircraft to NATO ally Denmark

    The Royal Danish Air Force is expected to buy 27 F-35 jets in the coming years.

  • Some students found a safe haven in remote school. Now, they have to go back.

    One CMS student says: “I was just always feeling kind of out of place ... My mental health is better.”

  • US resumes funding to UN agency for Palestinian refugees

    The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a resumption of U.S. assistance to the Palestinians, including to the U.N. agency that deals with Palestinian refugees, nearly all of which had been eliminated by former President Donald Trump. The State Department said it would provide a total of $235 million to projects in the West Bank and Gaza as well as to the U.N. Relief and Works Agency, or UNRWA.

  • Ecuador, Peru to elect presidents amid strengthened pandemic

    A surging coronavirus pandemic that has brought on new lockdown measures and exacerbated fatigue in Ecuador and Peru has left many voters generally indifferent to the names they will see on the ballots Sunday, when the neighboring South American nations are set to choose new presidents. No candidate in each nation has garnered enough support to be a clear favorite, and after a year of collective suffering and corruption scandals, voters seem to be hoping for a winner who can pull them out of the pandemic’s economic mess with the least stumbles possible. Ecuadoreans face a runoff between conservative businessman Guillermo Lasso and Andrés Arauz, a disciple of former leftist President Rafael Correa.

  • Tech Tent: The end of ad tracking?

    Big changes from Apple and Google are set to shake up online ads - but is it a win for consumers?

  • French winemakers set candles and straw ablaze to save vines from frost

    French winemakers have lit candles and burned bales of straw to try to protect their vineyards from sharp spring frosts, with the forecast of more cold nights this week raising fears of serious damage and lost production. Temperatures plunged as low as -5°C overnight in wine regions including Chablis, in Burgundy, and Bordeaux, which could hurt shoots already well-developed because of earlier mild weather. Winemaker Laurent Pinson said he had put between 300 and 600 large candles - burning cans of paraffin - across many of his 14 hectares of vines.

  • UK-made AstraZeneca vaccines sent to Australia - Sydney Morning Herald

    Hundreds of thousands of doses of AstraZeneca vaccine have been flown to Australia from Britain but the source of the shipments was kept quiet to avoid any controversy in the United Kingdom, the Sydney Morning Herald said. The first 300,000 British-made doses landed at Sydney airport on February 28 – a month after the European Commission adopted curbs on the export of vaccines produced in the EU, the newspaper said. Another large batch arrived on an Emirates passenger plane in March, well after Italy and the European Commission formally blocked an application by AstraZeneca to ship 250,000 doses to Australia, it added.

  • Surging Predators rout Red Wings 7-1 for 9th win in 10 games

    Viktor Arvidsson scored three times to lead the surging Nashville Predators in a 7-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. “It’s probably up there for birthdays," said Arvidsson, who had his third career hat trick on the day he turned 28. Juuse Saros stopped 25 saves for the Predators, who have won nine of their last 10 games.