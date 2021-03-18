Woman who coughed on Uber driver could face up to 16 years in prison after being charged with two felonies

James Crump
·3 min read
&lt;p&gt;Arna Kimiai allegedly coughing on Uber driver Subhakar Khadka&lt;/p&gt; ((Fox 11))

Arna Kimiai allegedly coughing on Uber driver Subhakar Khadka

((Fox 11))

The woman who coughed on a San Francisco Uber driver in a video that has since gone viral has been charged with two felonies and additional misdemeanours, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Arna Kimiai, 24, who was also filmed shouting racial slurs and pulling off the mask of Uber driver Subhakar Khadka last week, is facing one felony charge of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury against a transit operator.

She is facing a second felony charge for first-degree attempted robbery on a transit operator for allegedly trying to take Mr Khadka’s phone from the dashboard of his vehicle.

Ms Kimiai has also been charged with battery on a transportation driver and violation of a local Covid-19 health ordinance, both of which are misdemeanour offences.

Uber drivers and passengers are required to wear face masks as the US continues to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far killed more than 538,000 people and infected close to 30 million residents in the country.

If convicted of all the charges, the 24-year-old could face up to 16 years in state prison and be forced to pay $3,000 (£2,148) in fines.

Read more:

Ms Kimiai was charged by the authorities just a few days after she turned herself in to San Francisco Police for the incident that occurred on 7 March.

During the filmed incident, which caused uproar after being uploaded to social media, Ms Kimiai got into Mr Khadka’s car alongside her friend Malaysia King, 24, and a third unidentified woman.

A few minutes into the trip, Mr Khadka noticed that Ms Kimiai was not wearing a face mask and asked her to put one on.

She refused and shouted “F*** the mask!” after being driven to a nearby gas station to buy a face covering, before then shouting racial slurs at Mr Khadka.

Ms Kimiai could then be seen attempting to snatch the driver’s mobile phone from the front of the car and pulling down his mask, following a series of dramatic coughs — seemingly in a bid to intimate him.

Her friend, Ms King, was also filmed shouting “I’ve got corona,” during the incident. She was arrested last week after turning herself in, and was charged with assault with a caustic chemical, assault and battery, conspiracy and violations of a health code.

After Mr Khadka ended the ride early, Ms Kimiai repeatedly threatened to assault the driver before she and her friends left the vehicle. Police noted that she attempted to pepper spray Mr Khadka before fleeing the area.

Following the viral video, Ms Kimiai was suspended from Uber and another ride-hailing app, Lyft, who both operate in the Bay area.

Speaking about the incident to KPIX 5, Mr Khadka said: “I never said anything bad to them,” and added: “I never cursed, I was not raised that way. I don’t hit people, I am not raised that way.”

The driver went on to say that the women verbally abused him because he is South Asian, and that: “If I was another complexion, I would have not gotten that treatment from them.”

After being urged by San Francisco Police lieutenant Tracy McCray to turn herself in “promptly”, Ms Kimiai went to the authorities on 14 March and was booked into San Francisco County Jail later that night, where she currently remains.

Recommended Stories

  • Indiana man charged with killing 4 after stimulus argument

    Malik Halfacre, 25, faces four counts of murder, one count each of attempted murder, armed robbery, auto theft and other charges in Saturday's killings, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said at a news conference. Halfacre allegedly shot his girlfriend, critically wounding her, and fatally shot four others inside a home where officers found the bodies of Anthony Johnson, 35, Dequan Moore, 23, Tomeeka Brown, 44, and 7-year-old Eve Moore.

  • Palm Beach Police Hunt Women After Popeyes Drive-Thru Robbery

    The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office has released video of four female suspects in an alleged March 15 robbery at a Popeyes restaurant in Lake Worth, Florida.In the video, one woman is seen attacking someone inside the drive-thru window. Other women from the same vehicle then join in. Money was taken from the register during the attack, the sheriff’s office said.All four left the scene in the car, a silver Nissan Sentra, the sheriff’s office said. Credit: Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful

  • Elderly Asian woman turns tables on alleged attacker

    The 76-year-old says the attack in San Francisco was totally unprovoked. She hit back, sending the man to the hospital on a stretcher, his face bloodied.

  • One Good Thing: Flight paramedic treats patient medical debt

    When flight paramedic Rita Krenz boards a helicopter, she knows her patients are about to face problems she can’t fix — a health care system that buries people in debt after a car accident or stroke. Krenz started a fundraising campaign that brought in more than $18,000 for the charity. “A lot of my friends in health care are worn down by this broken system,” the Charlottesville, Virginia, resident said.

  • Obama says Atlanta shooting shows need for ‘common sense gun safety laws’

    Former US president calls for ‘rooting out of the pervasive patterns of hatred and violence’ in society

  • UN report documents mass violations of Libya arms embargo

    A U.N. report has sketched a grim picture of conflict-wrecked Libya, accusing several foreign governments of turning the oil-rich country into a stage to play out rivalries and ignoring U.N. sanctions and a decade-long arms embargo. The 548-page report by U.N. experts comes as an interim government took power in Libya this week, designed to steer the North African country through elections later this year. The report said a U.N. arms embargo imposed 10 years ago has remained “totally ineffective,” with “extensive, blatant and with complete disregard for the sanctions measures” by U.N. member states supporting rival sides in Libya.

  • Delaying January lockdown ‘caused 27,000 deaths’, report claims

    The mistake of delayed lockdowns was made ‘three tragic times’, report says

  • 'Please come': Police reveal 911 calls from Atlanta shooting as victims named

    The Atlanta Police Department has released the audio from two 911 calls made during the massage spa shootings that left eight people dead and one man injured. The first 911 call was made at 5:45pm from Gold Spa, which was the second establishment Robert Aaron Long, 21, attacked Tuesday evening. During the phone call, a woman can be heard saying "need police" in a hushed tone, and said she believed a robbery was underway.

  • Gun-toting Lauren Boebert applauded by GOP as says she wants to be called ‘congressman’ in rant against trans rights

    Comments come as Senate committee holds hearing on Equality Act

  • NC lawmakers push for rioters to face felony charges. So what is considered a riot?

    The bill could lead to sentences of up to 25 months in prison, per charge, for rioting.

  • WHO expert: Virus study to have unanimity despite pressure

    The head of a World Health Organization team working with Chinese colleagues to finish a long-awaited report into the origins of the coronavirus acknowledged its authors could face “pressures” but insisted the final product will have a unanimous green light from all of the team's science-minded members. Peter Ben Embarek, an expert on food safety and diseases that jump from animals to humans, said in interviews on Wednesday and Thursday that the team hopes the report -- now totaling some 280 pages and complete with graphs, dates and annexes -- will be ready for release next week. The report is a first-phase study that is expected to be followed by a more in-depth look as part of guidelines set by Chinese officials and the WHO team.

  • ‘Shoved, beaten, burned, screamed at, spat upon’: How anti-Asian hate crime spiked across America during the pandemic

    Asian American women have been disproportionately targeted in wave of xenophobic attacks

  • What some advanced stats may tell us about the NCAA field

    Two years ago, before the start of the last NCAA Tournament, we presented a system that could help narrow down the bracket, using advanced stats from recent seasons. Virginia, one of six teams that passed all of our statistical tests, did in fact win the national championship. To review: This method uses six stats in which every champion since 2008 has ranked in the top half of Division I. All these stats are available at barttorvik.com - and we'll use that information to pare down this year's contenders.

  • U.S. subpoenas Chinese communications firms in probe of national security risks

    The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday that it has served subpoenas on multiple Chinese companies that provide information and communications technology services in the United States to see if they pose a national security risk. "Beijing has engaged in conduct that blunts our technological edge and threatens our alliances," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in statement. The subpoenas will gather information to "allow us to make a determination for possible action that best protects the security of American companies, American workers, and U.S. national security."

  • Here's what we know about traveling with unvaccinated kids

    NBC News asked seven experts to weigh in. The consensus: Don’t pack your bags quite yet.

  • ‘Lady Tank’ going to prison for helping run teen sex trafficking ring in Lexington

    India “Lady Tank” Cuyler and her partner Donnell Woodard used the internet to sell sex with underage girls in Columbia area motels. Police and the FBI shut them down.

  • Vertigo star Kim Novak claims she woke up naked after drink spiked by Tony Curtis

    One of Hollywood's brightest stars of the 1950s has accused Tony Curtis of spiking her drink at a party in his Beverly Hills home during the height of her fame, leaving her dazed and naked. Actress Kim Novak, who played a leading role as Madeleine in Alfred Hitchcock's Vertigo, described what may be one of the oldest #MeToo allegations as she recalled a 1958 soiree where she passed out. "Tony Curtis had brought me a drink," Novak, now 89, told The Hollywood Reporter. "I don't know, I only had, I think, one drink there. But that's the last thing I knew. I do not know anything afterward, cross my heart, hope to die. Don't know what happened after that or how my car got back in front of my apartment." Curtis was one of Hollywood's biggest stars in the Fifties, appearing alongside Marilyn Monroe in Some Like it Hot and later Operation Petticoat with Cary Grant. He was married to actress Janet Leigh at the time, while Novak was linked to singer Sammy Davis Jr, whom she met on the set of Vertigo. Curtis and Novak would go on to star together in The Third Girl from the Left in 1973. "I think Tony Curtis did it, I don't want to think Sammy did that,” Novak goes on to say later in the interview.

  • Montana man fined for yelling at neighbor in flag dispute

    A Montana man cited for disorderly conduct for yelling at his neighbor this month in a dispute over political flags has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and was fined $100, the Independent Record reported. Michael Challans of Helena said he apologized to his neighbor, Tim Mielke, before Monday's hearing in Helena Municipal Court. Challans, 43, used profanities and anti-gay slurs while yelling at Mielke as he arrived at his house on March 1.

  • Tanzania's 'Bulldozer' president and COVID-19 sceptic dies

    Tanzania's President John Magufuli, admired by followers for his hostility to corruption and waste but regarded by foes as an irascible authoritarian intolerant of dissent and sceptical about COVID-19, has died aged 61. Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan said on Wednesday he had died of heart illness, days after officials denied he had fallen ill amid rumours that he had contracted COVID-19. Mangufuli decried lockdowns, was sceptical of COVID-19 drugs and suggested vaccines may be part of a foreign plot to steal Africa's wealth.

  • Death of a Zulu king: 'He is planted, not buried'

    Photos of Goodwill Zwelithini's funeral - an insight into how a powerful South African monarch is mourned.