The Honolulu Police Department has arrested a man in connection with the deadly shooting that occurred at a Chinatown bus stop on Friday. Tony Johnson, 58, was arrested on River Street in Honolulu’s Chinatown at around 2 a.m. on Tuesday on suspicion of second-degree murder and firearms offenses, according to police. The victim, a 24-year-old woman, was reportedly shot in the head at a bus stop in Chinatown at around 11:20 p.m. near the corner of Hotel Street and River Street on Aug. 19.