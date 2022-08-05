Woman in court on aggravated burglary charges

Aug. 5—LIMA — Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser on Thursday accepted into evidence a video of an interview conducted by Lima Police Detective Todd Jennings with Madison Coulter, a 21-year-old Lima resident charged with two counts of aggravated burglary for an incident that left one victim with minor knife wounds.

Madison Coulter made a brief appearance in court for a hearing requested by the Allen County Public Defenders Office on a defense motion to suppress statements made by Coulter to police following her arrest. The filing alleges that Coulter's Fifth, Sixth and Fourteenth Amendment constitutional rights were violated when she was questioned by police.

Assistant Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Thines told Kohlrieser the video recording of the interview between Jennings and Coulter will show the defendant was "properly given" a Miranda warning prior to the interview.

According to court documents, Lima police were dispatched on April 18 to the 1000 block of West Market Street in reference to an altercation. Upon their arrival police identified Brendon Pillarelli and Riley Shaw as the victims and Coulter as the suspect.

Officers learned Pillarelli and Coulter had dated for approximately a year but broke up in November of 2021. Coulter allegedly came to the Market Street residence on the day in question to collect some of her belongings. Pillarelli denied her entry into the home and told police she had never lived there.

He told police Coulter forced her way into the home uninvited and began "flipping out." He said Coulter punched him a few times on the back of his head, according to court reports.

Coulter then reportedly pulled out a knife and started making thrusting motions toward Shaw, who was cut on the hand but did not require medical attention.

A Nov. 28 jury trial has been scheduled in the matter.