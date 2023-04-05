Woman who crashed car onto roof of restaurant pleads guilty

Apr. 5—MIDDLEBURG — The driver involved in the violent high-speed March 2022 crash on the Strip in Shamokin Dam while intoxicated and with her infant daughter in the vehicle has pleaded guilty.

Theresa J. Risso, 44, appeared in Snyder County Court Tuesday with Harrisburg defense attorney, Alan Ross, and admitted causing the March 4 crash that ended with her flipping a BMW onto the roof of the former Golden Chopsticks restaurant after striking several vehicles.

Risso's 18-month-old daughter was not harmed despite being improperly fastened into a child's seat in the back seat of the vehicle.

Police later determined Risso was speeding and had a blood-alcohol level of .327 percent, more than four times the legal limit.

Before flipping her car onto the roof of the restaurant, she struck several vehicles, including a car parked in the eatery's lot occupied by James Haught who suffered a broken back.

The collision extensively damaged the restaurant and caused a minor injury to one of the six employees inside the building. The building was later demolished by the owner.

On Tuesday, Risso pleaded guilty to felony endangering the welfare of children; aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence and causing or risking a catastrophe and misdemeanor charges of DUI, recklessly endangering another and three counts of accident involving damage to attended vehicles.

Risso's prior criminal record score will impact the state prison sentence she will receive. She has two prior DUI arrests, in 2002 and 2008.

She will be sentenced after Snyder County probation officials determine that score and complete a pre-sentence report.

Under the plea deal worked out between Ross and Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch, President Judge Lori R. Hackenberg will decide if the sentence will be served consecutively or concurrently.

Following the accident, Risso served a few months in county jail before being released in August 2022 on $200,000 bail. By October 2022, she was back in jail after being accused of shoplifting and she has remained in custody since.