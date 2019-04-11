An eight-legged passenger is to blame for a Wednesday car crash in New York, police say.

In a Facebook post, Cairo police said a woman driver was spooked by a spider in the driver's area of the vehicle: "The operator panicked and crashed," the post says. "We know that it is easier for some drivers than others but PLEASE, try to teach new drivers and yourselves to overcome the fear and pull over to a safe place. Lives depend on it."

Police shared an image of the crash. The front of the car is crumpled; shredded metal can be seen beside the hood. It appears the car struck an obstacle near the side of the road. The driver suffered a leg injury.

A "moving object in vehicle, such as an insect or unrestrained pet," were to blame for to 1% of distracting driving fatalities, Forbes reported in 2013, citing an Erie Insurance study.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Woman crashes car after seeing a spider, New York police say