Woman crashes car while drinking beer, deputies say

Jun. 1—SUMMIT — An Ashland woman was indulging in a road beer on Monday when she rammed her car into a telephone pole and snapped it in half, according to the Boyd County Sheriff's Office.

At the time of the crash, the woman had a 12-year-old child in the car with her, court records show.

A criminal citation shows at around 1:20 p.m. in the 600 block of Little Garner Road, Tina L. Corey crashed her car into the telephone pole, resulting in a cut on the child's knee.

A responding volunteer firefighter saw Corey, 46, hide a beer can behind a tree away from the impact site.

Corey told deputies she hit the pole after swerving to avoid squashing a squirrel, records show.

However, the deputy noticed she had booze on her breath, unsteady feet and was slurring her speech, records show.

When asked if she'd been drinking, Corey told the deputy she had a couple hours prior to the crash, the citation states.

After failing a field sobriety test, records show Corey was arrested on charges of third-offense aggravated DUI and taken to Catlettsburg Police for a breathalyzer.

Further investigation revealed the Corey was drinking a beer in the car prior to the crash, records show.

In addition to the DUI, Corey has also been charged with second-degree wanton endangerment, third-offense driving on a suspended license due to DUI, driving without tags and driving without insurance (first offense).

Jail records show Corey is being held on a $5,000 bond.

