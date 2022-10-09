Woman in crisis with child found in homeowner’s bathroom, Thurston deputies say

An Olympia area resident called 911 early Friday to report that a woman and child had entered their home in Boston Harbor, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media.

About 5 a.m. Friday, deputies were dispatched to the 7100 block of Bayview Drive NE after the caller said they could hear the 39-year-old woman and her 4-year-old daughter in the bathroom.

Both had entered the home through a sliding glass door, according to deputies.

Deputies said it was evident the woman was suffering from a mental health crisis.

They also realized that the incident at Bayview Drive Northeast was related to a 911 call they had received about 1 a.m. in the 500 block of Dover Point Lane NE.

There, deputies had responded to a suspicious circumstance of a woman, a girl and a boy dancing in a driveway. They had already left the scene before deputies arrived.

Deputies later found the woman and girl at the Bayview address, but where was the boy?

“One of our deputies located the woman’s bare footprints on the back deck of the home and followed them to stairs that led to the beach access,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post. “Our deputy heard the faint cries of a small child and eventually located a 4-year-old boy on the beach.”

The children were taken into protective custody while their mother gets the help that she needs, Sheriff’s Office officials said.